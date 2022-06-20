Pamela “Pam” A. (Solien) Lisowski, 74, Monticello

May 31, 1948 - June 18, 2022

Graveside services will be at a later date for Pamela “Pam” A. (Solien) Lisowski, age 74, who passed away Saturday at the CentraCare Health System in Monticello. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Pam was born May 31, 1948 in Grand Rapids to Joseph & Patricia (Doran) Solien. She grew up in Willmar and later moved to the St. Cloud area. Pam worked as an Abstract Clerk for an Abstract Company from 1988-1993 and also had many odd jobs. She enjoyed jewelry, westerns, archeology, crocheting, and knitting. Pam was kind, selfless, good hearted, a free spirit, and loved everyone.

Survivors include her children, Jon (Cindy) Forsell of St. Augusta, Jackie Forsell of Sauk Rapids, Jesse (Nina) Rudolph of New Ulm, and Jeff Rudolph of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Zachary, Michaela, and Ethan; and brothers and sister, Greg (Patty) Solien of St. Cloud, Margaret (Tim) Johnson of Willmar, and Mike (Linda) Solien of Sheboygan, WI. Pam was preceded in death by her parents.