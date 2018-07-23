Pamela E. Loch, 58, St. Augusta

May 4, 1960 - July 22, 2018

Pamela E. Loch, age 58 of St. Augusta died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. A celebration of Life gathering will be from 3-7pm Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Kiffmeyer Park in St. Augusta. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Pamela was born May 4, 1960 in St. Cloud to Johnnie E. & Rosella M. (Becker) Hayenga. She married Steven G. Loch on December 15, 1984 in St. Cloud. Pam worked as an administrative assistant at Woodcraft Industries for many years. She was a member of the St. Augusta American Legion Auxiliary. Pam was a fun, active, adventurous, and welcoming person who was full of energy and loved trying new things. She was a proud grandma to her four grandkids and loved spending time with them as well as her family and extended family. She enjoyed golfing and playing softball. She was active over the years playing as well as coaching and managing her kids and the family softball tournament. She was a friend to many and treated them like family, as she was always there for many people who were close to her. She was a fighter and a strong woman.

Survivors include her husband, Steven of St. Augusta; son, Kyle (Talia) and their children, Ethan and Judah of Eagan; daughter, Kelly (Cole) Hinkemeyer and their children, Brooke and Bailey of Kimball; mother, Rosella Hayenga of St. Augusta; brothers and sister, Vernon (Karen) Hayenga of Montrose; Henry (Pam) Hayenga of St. Augusta; Gretta (Cliff) Morgan of Apex, NC; Paul Hayenga of St. Augusta.

She was preceded in death by her father.