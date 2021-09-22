Pack Up The Kids For Some Fall Fun in Annandale: Alpaca Farm Tour Days This Weekend
COME VISIT THE ALPACA'S
There's something special about Alpaca's, isn't there? They've got those cute little fuzzy faces. They always look like they are smiling. On top of that, you just want to hug them because they are so soft and fuzzy.
This weekend, it's National Alpaca Farm Tour days, and our very own 5R Alpaca Farm in Annandale is inviting everyone to come out and celebrate.
The event will be taking place both Saturday, September 25th, and Sunday, September 26th from 10am until 4 pm each day, At 5R Alpaca's Farm, located at 7902 125th NW Street, Annandale, MN. 55302.
ACTIVITIES
You'll be up close and personal with the Alpacas. You'll be able to
- Feel Alpaca's soft fleece
- Tour the farm
- View live demonstrations on spinning and knitting
- Learn about raising and breeding Alpaca's
- Shop for Alpaca products
- Enjoy a fun-filled day for the entire family
- Alpaca products will be for sale
MEET CRIA THE NEW BABY ALPACA
There's a brand new baby on the farm. You and your family can meet Cria when you visit the farm.
ARE ALPACA'S SCARY?
There is nothing scary about an Alpaca. Alpaca's are sweet and gentle animals, and the LOVE to have their pictures taken. You've probably heard of Alpaca's Spitting. Well, it's true. They can and will spit at times. However, this is unusual unless they are really upset and provoked to do so. Just like other animals, they'll usually give you a look, and fire a blank volley first. Just be nice, and you'll have nothing to fear.