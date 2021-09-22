COME VISIT THE ALPACA'S

There's something special about Alpaca's, isn't there? They've got those cute little fuzzy faces. They always look like they are smiling. On top of that, you just want to hug them because they are so soft and fuzzy.

This weekend, it's National Alpaca Farm Tour days, and our very own 5R Alpaca Farm in Annandale is inviting everyone to come out and celebrate.

The event will be taking place both Saturday, September 25th, and Sunday, September 26th from 10am until 4 pm each day, At 5R Alpaca's Farm, located at 7902 125th NW Street, Annandale, MN. 55302.

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash

ACTIVITIES

You'll be up close and personal with the Alpacas. You'll be able to

Feel Alpaca's soft fleece

Tour the farm

View live demonstrations on spinning and knitting

Learn about raising and breeding Alpaca's

Shop for Alpaca products

Enjoy a fun-filled day for the entire family

Alpaca products will be for sale

MEET CRIA THE NEW BABY ALPACA

There's a brand new baby on the farm. You and your family can meet Cria when you visit the farm.

ARE ALPACA'S SCARY?

There is nothing scary about an Alpaca. Alpaca's are sweet and gentle animals, and the LOVE to have their pictures taken. You've probably heard of Alpaca's Spitting. Well, it's true. They can and will spit at times. However, this is unusual unless they are really upset and provoked to do so. Just like other animals, they'll usually give you a look, and fire a blank volley first. Just be nice, and you'll have nothing to fear.

