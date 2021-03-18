Owatonna Man Charged With Minneapolis Murder

Get our free mobile app

An Owatonna man has been charged with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Minneapolis shopping mall on Monday.

27-year-old Mubarak Musse was arraigned this afternoon in Hennepin County Court on a second-degree murder charge. According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police were called to the Village Market in the Phillips neighborhood in Minneapolis around 3:15 Monday afternoon and found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to obtain security camera recordings from the shopping mall that showed Musse arguing with the victim inside the building and then engaged in a physical altercation outside before the Owatonna man pulled out a handgun and opened fire. Police found 15 spent shell casings near the victim and investigators say the video recordings show Musse shooting the other man even after he fell to the ground.

Musse surrendered to police about two hours later and admitted to investigators that he was the shooter. His bail has been set at $1 million and Musse has been ordered back to court for an evidentiary hearing on April 13th.

