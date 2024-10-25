Over Half Million Ballots Accepted in Minnesota So Far

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- In the first five weeks of voting, local election officials have distributed nearly 879,000 absentee and mail ballots in Minnesota.

County, city, and township election officials have accepted nearly 566,000 ballots.

Nearly 300,000 ballots have not been returned yet.

You are encouraged to return your ballot to your local election office as soon as possible by mail or in-person to ensure your vote is counted. All ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. You can track your ballot at mnvotes.gov/track.

This week, the Minnesota Secretary of State's office launched a new text messaging service to answer voter questions. The number is (651) 217-3862.

You can vote one of three ways: by mail, early in-person, or in person on Election Day.

