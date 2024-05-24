Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Friday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has had just over a half inch of rain on Friday morning.
The National Weather Service says we officially had .56 inches at the St. Cloud Regional Airport (as of 11:00 a.m.)
So far for the month of May, we've had 2.62 inches of rain which is about normal.
For the spring months of March, April, and May combined we're up to 9.85 inches of rain. That's about 3.00 inches above normal.
We are getting close to cracking the list of the top 10 wettest spring seasons on record in St. Cloud. The 10th wettest is 11.93 inches which happened in 1896, and the 9th wettest is 11.95 which happened in 1903.
This April was the 6th wettest April on record in St. Cloud.
