Over An Inch of Rain In St. Cloud on Monday Night

ST. CLOUD -- We had well over an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday night.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.19 inches of rain up until midnight.

National Weather Service

That brings us to 17.96 inches of precipitation for the year so far, which is still more than four inches below normal.

This is still the third driest year on record in St. Cloud, with three and a half months to go in the year.

Get our free mobile app

We also got an unofficial .40 of an inch of rain early Tuesday morning here at the radio station, so our total rainfall from the event is about 1.60 inches.

A few more storms Thursday could be severe, with locally heavy rainfall possible as well.

The weekend looks dry, though with a downright summer-like day on Sunday.

27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer