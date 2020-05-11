Over 650 More Minnesotans Removed from COVID-19 Isolation List

ST. PAUL -- The number of additional people who are no longer in isolation was higher than the new people who tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 654 additional people are no longer in isolation, but that number does include both people who have recovered and the people who have died.

Meanwhile, 528 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 11,799.

Nearly 4,700 tests were completed Sunday.

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died due to complications from coronavirus, with the death toll up to 591, with 472 of them were in long term care facilities.

Stearns County has 38 new cases with a total of 1,405, along with one more death for a total of six. Sherburne County has five new cases for a total of 109 with one death. Benton County has one new case for a total of 92 with two deaths.

The number of people in the hospital today with the virus is 452, with 194 of those in the ICU.