Otto H. Becher, 95, St. Cloud

February 24, 1927 - September 4, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Otto H. Becher, age 95, who passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Pastor Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be at a later date at Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Otto was born February 24, 1927 in Minneapolis to Otto and Alvina (Proza) Becher. He was united in marriage to Donna Haag on April 3, 1965 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Otto proudly served our country in the United States Army. He lived most of his life in Columbia Heights, moved to Cold Spring after retirement, and most recently resided at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Otto worked as a truck driver with Consolidated Freightways for 45 years and retired in 1988. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Otto enjoyed hunting, fishing, food, cooking, gardening, cribbage, and playing Black Jack. He had a strong faith, great sense of humor, and most importantly, he was proud of his family.

Otto is survived by his wife, Donna of Sauk Rapids; children, Linda (Michael) Gertken of Cold Spring, and Ronald (Leslie) of Sauk Rapids; and grandchildren, Nathan, Neil, Angela, Alisha, and Ashlyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifford, Harold, George, and Gerald; and sister, Laverne Dally.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for all of their loving care.