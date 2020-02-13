Otto Bremer Trust Invests $627K in St. Cloud Area Organizations

ST. PAUL -- The Otto Bremer Trust invested $627,000 in local organizations last year, according to information released Thursday.

All told, the St. Paul-based charitable trust invested nearly $57 million in 650 organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin last year.

The largest grants in central Minnesota in 2019 were:

$140,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud

$75,000 to Career Solutions, St. Cloud

$75,000 to Anna Marie’s Alliance, St. Cloud

$60,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, St. Cloud

$55,000 to Tri-County Action Program, Inc., Waite Park

$50,000 to Rivers of Hope, Monticello

$47,500 to the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines Council, Waite Park

$45,000 to Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Monticello

$45,000 to the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership. St. Cloud

$35,000 to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center, St. Cloud

The Otto Bremer Trust is the majority owner of Bremer Bank. The group plans to expand funding to organizations in Montana and eastern Wisconsin this year.