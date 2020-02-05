Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile Coming to St. Cloud Feb. 16th

Get ready to see everyone's favorite hot dog in the St. Cloud area next weekend.

The Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile is coming to Cash Wise East on Sunday February 16th from 10 am - noon. Stop by and take a tour of the ride, take some selfies, and learn about Oscar Mayer products.

It has been a few years since the last real stop in the St. Cloud area. In 2016 I was lucky enough to get to catch it when it spent a couple days of the summer rolling around our area. Check it out in the video below.

I also caught it going through the stoplight by the old Shopko east building last year but that was just in passing. This is a real deal stop in our area so catch it while you can. The kids and kids at heart will love it.