ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Minnesota Organic Conference will be in St. Cloud next week. The event will be held on Thursday and Friday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Cassie Dahl says organic farming is still going strong with well over 600 farms, and over 200 handlers processing organic products.

She says they'll be covering a variety of topics over the two days.

From Minnesota employment laws to crop insurance, soil health, solar grazing, and specific topics with things like controlling parasites and flies on dairy, cover crops, just a wide variety of topics.

Dahl says one session will cover how to stand out at the farmers' markets.

For myself, I get a little overwhelmed. There are so many different farmers selling tomatoes. Who's going to meet the needs that I have? That session will help draw the customer into the booth.

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson will give the conference welcome and moderate the legislative forum.

Dahl says about 400 people have signed up for the conference so far. Online registrations are being accepted through Sunday. They'll also take walk-ins at the door.