Order Your Flowers Now and Help the Animals at Tri County

SPREAD A LITTLE JOY

Is it better to get flowers at home? or at work? Most people would say at work of course! Because you want everyone to see that someone cares about you! The Tri County Humane Society wants to help you spread a little sunshine to those you care about in the workplace.

Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 is Administrative Professionals Day; a day to celebrate secretaries, administrative assistants, executive assistants, personal assistants, receptionists, client service representatives, and other administrative support professionals.

SEND FLOWERS

My friends at The Tri County Humane Society think any day is a good day to send or receive flowers for anyone. So whether there is an administrative professional in your life, or a friend, family member, or loved one that needs a little cheering up; you can choose to send flowers to anyone you want, and know that you are not only brightening someone's day, but you are also helping Tri County Humane Society.

You can place your orders now until delivery day by clicking HERE. Flower are $15.

Remember, you don't have to limit yourself to sending out just one flower order; you can send out as many as you want. Click HERE to enter all your recipients names and addresses that you need the flowers sent to.

DELIVERY OR PICK UP

If you have someone on your list that is outside of the delivery area of Sauk Rapids, Saint Cloud, Sartell, Waite Park and St. Joseph, you can still place your order, and stop by on delivery day to pick up the flowers and deliver them yourself.

The flowers will be delivered to people in their work place on Wednesday April 21st from 9am to noon.