I must admit, I thought for quite awhile trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope.

Credit: AndreyKrav

Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst attractions in every state. Actually, he had some help. The guys name is Matt Shirley and he has an Instagram account where he posts funny charts ,maps or graphs.

Recently, he asked his almost 400 thousand Instagram followers what the worst attraction in their state was? To give you some idea of the attractions from their state that people submitted, for instance, New Jersey's was Jersey Shore. New Mexico's was the "Breaking Bad" house.

Some were just downright crazy. The World's Tallest Filing Cabinet in Vermont, The Biggest Ball of Twine in Kansas, the Rocky statue in Pennsylvania. Washington State's is The Gum Wall. Who wouldn't want to check that out, right?

If you are in South Dakota, you can take the family and check out the Corn Palace. In California, they named Hollywood as the worst attraction. If you've ever been to Hollywood, the word disappointing comes to mind.

So, for our fine state of Minnesota, what would your guess be? I was kind of surprised to see that Minnesota's worst attraction is The Mall of America. I remember what a big deal it was when the opened the Mall of America. I lived in Florida and every Sunday the local newspaper ran ads for Tours of the Mall of America.

