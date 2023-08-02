Stearns Electric’s Operation Round Up Hits $3 Million Milestone

MELROSE (WJON News) -- Stearns Electric Association has donated $3 million over the past 30 years through its Operation Round Up program.

Funds are given annually to local nonprofit organizations, community service programs, and worthy causes throughout the communities served by the electric cooperative.

Founded in 1993 the first round of Operation Round Up grants totaled $17,600 and checks were sent to 10 organizations. In July of this year, the Trust Board awarded $33,300 to 39 organizations.

The Trust Fund is administered by a Trust Board made up of one member from each of the cooperative's nine districts.

Stearns Electric will celebrate its $3 million milestone at its member appreciation pancake feed on Saturday at the Freeport Community Center. Kimball Lions Club will serve pancakes and sausage from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

