Open House Planned Ahead of Large Annandale Highway Project

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- A major road construction through the heart of Annandale will be completed this summer and those interested are invited to an open house ahead of the work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be reconstructing and resurfacing a portion of Highway 55 through town. Highway 55 will be under construction from Brown Avenue to East of Annandale Boulevard.

The 1.4-mile project will include new underground utilities, some realignment, and a new sidewalk between Brown Avenue and Poplar Avenue North.

Highway 55 between Poplar Avenue and Annandale Boulevard will be resurfaced, widened, and include drainage improvements.

Access will be maintained for local traffic, but all other motorists will have to take a detour around the project.

The open house meeting will be held Thursday, April 3rd at Annandale City Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The $11.4-million project will take place from mid-April through October.

