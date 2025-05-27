One Seriously Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. on Monday near Montrose.

One vehicle was going east on Highway 12 when it collided with a vehicle that was stopped to turn north onto Aetna Avenue. That vehicle then collided with a third vehicle that was going west on the highway.

Thirty-five-year-old Laura Hoiland of Montrose was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The two other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

