One Person Hurt in Wright County Crash

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News)—One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday on Highway 241.  All three vehicles were traveling east when they collided.

Seventy-four-year-old Leigh Burlingame of St. Michael was taken to the Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

