One Person Hurt in Wright County Crash
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News)—One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in St. Michael.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday on Highway 241. All three vehicles were traveling east when they collided.
Seventy-four-year-old Leigh Burlingame of St. Michael was taken to the Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The other two drivers were not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker