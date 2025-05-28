One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Zimmerman

One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Zimmerman

WJON

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.  All three vehicles were traveling north when they collided.

Twenty-seven-year-old Aimee Remus of Cambridge was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The other two drivers were not hurt in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON