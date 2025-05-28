One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 169 in Zimmerman. All three vehicles were traveling north when they collided.
Twenty-seven-year-old Aimee Remus of Cambridge was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers were not hurt in the crash.
