One Person Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Stearns County

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the car they were driving left the road and crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre.

Forty-five-year-old Michelle Skrypek of West St. Paul was driving south on Highway 71 when her car went into the ditch.

She was taken to the hospital in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her three passengers were not hurt.

