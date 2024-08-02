One Person Hurt in Crash on I-94 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. Both vehicles were traveling west when they made contact near 8th Avenue.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 58-year-old Michael Hopping of Colfax, North Dakota, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger was not hurt.

The other vehicle's driver, 24-year-old Yasin Osman of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

