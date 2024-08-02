One Person Hurt in Crash on I-94 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. Both vehicles were traveling west when they made contact near 8th Avenue.
The driver of one of the vehicles, 58-year-old Michael Hopping of Colfax, North Dakota, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
The other vehicle's driver, 24-year-old Yasin Osman of St. Cloud, was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson for St. Cloud Mayor
- James Trantina for St. Cloud Mayor
- Carol Lewis for St. Cloud Mayor
- Steven Schiller for St. Cloud Mayor
- Anne Buckvold for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway for St. Cloud Mayor
Alise Willoughby -- BMX Racing Olympic Quarterfinals -- August 1, 2024
St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby has advanced to the Semifinals in BMX Racing at the Paris Olympics. Here are images from the Quarterfinal BMX action on Thursday, August 1, 2024 in Paris.
Gallery Credit: Getty Images