One Person Hurt in Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Monticello.  Both vehicles were traveling south when they collided.

Forty-five-year-old Bo Hun Kim of Minnetonka was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not hurt.

