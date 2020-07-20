One Person Hurt in Crash Between Two Pickups in Becker

BECKER – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash between two pickups in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday just before 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 165th Avenue.

Both vehicles, a Ford pickup and Chevy Silverado, were traveling west on Highway 10. The Ford, driven by 26-year-old Michael Soule of Sartell, was traveling at a slow speed behind a tractor pulling farm equipment when it was hit by the Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Bradley Fettig of Minneapolis. The force of the crash sent the Ford into the ditch.

Fettig was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Soule was not hurt.