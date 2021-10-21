One Person Hurt After Being Struck by a Car in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a car versus pedestrian accident in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched as first responders to the incident just after 6:30 Wednesday evening. According to the fire department, it happened near the interchange of Highway 10 and Highway 23.

Get our free mobile app

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a person in the northbound lanes of Highway 10 with multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was brought by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital.

No other information about the person, including their condition, is available.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: