One Person Has Died In Single Car Crash

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- One person has died in a single-car crash Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 74-year-old Mark Hall of Owatonna was driving east on Interstate 494 near Bush Lake Road in Bloomington at about 9:00 p.m. when it left the road and crashed into a fence.

Hall was taken to Southdale Hospital where he later died. A passenger in the car, 72-year-old Brenda Hall of Owatonna was not hurt. The state patrol says icy roads were a factor in the crash.

