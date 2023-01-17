One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday.

Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been shot multiple times and appeared to have also been assaulted.

He's been identified at 44-year-old Jade Nickels of Monticello. Nickels was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Authorities spoke to witnesses at the scene who identified the suspect as 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury from Moorhead. Tilbury fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

He was later found at a home in the 1000 block of River Street West and arrested.

Tilbury is being held in the Wright County Jail, where he faces 1st degree assault with a gun as well as other possible charges from the incident.