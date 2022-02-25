UPDATE: St. Cloud Man Hurt in Interstate 94 Crash

CLEARWATER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash between his SUV and a semi near Clearwater Friday morning.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. when a passenger vehicle and a semi collided.

The patrol says 37-year-old Corey Anderson of St. Cloud was eastbound when he lost control of his SUV and sideswiped the rear end of a semi that was also eastbound.

Authorities say Anderson was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected as his vehicle entered the ditch. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital by air ambulance.

The 48-year-old truck driver from Louisiana was not hurt.

