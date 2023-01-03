As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.

Rose Bowl - Utah v Penn State Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images loading...

This parade has been a staple since it first began in 1890. But the first band to march was actually in 1891 and the tradition has carried on ever since. This year there was a total of 21 marching bands from around the world. Including bands from Japan, California, Virginia, and Panama. Plus from our neighboring states Wisconsin and Iowa and many more.

But the highlight for any Minnesotan would be watching to see Rosemount High School Marching Band make their way down the nearly six mile route.



If you were following along on the Rosemount High School Band Program Facebook, you knew they'd be fairly early on as they had shared in a post they were the,

13th in the lineup of 80 entries in the 2023 Rose Parade

Ever since I was young there have been only two parades that I can honestly say I've always wanted to go to and watch in person, and that is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade. Both are on my bucket list and I swelled with pride for Minnesota when I saw this High School marching band beautifully and professionally marching at this year's 2023 Rose Parade.

I have since learned that this was the second time a marching band from Rosemount High has performed in the Rose Parade and one also performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Look forward to see what else this band does in the future as clearly there's a lot of musical talent coming from there.

