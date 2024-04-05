One Killed, One Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Mora

MORA (WJON News) -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 a.m.Thursday north of Mora in Kanabec County.

A vehicle driven by 35-year-old Candace Berglund of Ogilvie was going east on Highway 27 at Highway 65 when it made contact with the semi which was going south on Highway 65.

Berglund died in the crash. Her passenger, 16-year-old Robert Berglund of Ogilvie, was taken to Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the semi, 49-year-old Craig Stern of Cedar and 39-year-old Daniel Dami of St. Francis were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

