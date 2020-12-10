One Hurt in Big Lake Crash

BIG LAKE – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Big Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Highway 25 near West River Street. An SUV driven by 84-year-old Harold McWilliams was northbound on Highway 25 and slowing for stopped traffic at West River Street when it was rear-ended by a car driven by 20-year-old Destiny Nagengast.

Nagengast was taken to CentraCare in Monticello with injuries not considered life-threatening. McWilliams was not hurt.