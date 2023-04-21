One-Car Rollover near St. Cloud Sends Couple To Hospital

LYNDEN TWP (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash on I-94 sent a couple to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a rollover near mile marker 175 Monday at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the road was ice and snow-covered when a pickup left the road and rolled.

The driver, 70-year-old Steven Wright, and a passenger, 68-year-old Mary Wright, both of Avon, were sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

