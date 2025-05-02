Ahhhhhh...

Get ready -- some of the best weather on Planet Earth will be right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes over the next week or so.

Minnesota will be caught up in a high pressure system called an "omega block."

It's called "omega" because it's a high pressure system with low pressure on either side, making it look like the greek letter omega -- Ω.

And in this case, it means rain and storms and cool temperatures will swirl around the upper midwest for the most part. That high pressure will bring also bring sunshine and warmth and dry weather to Minnesota.

And it looks like it'll stick around for a while.

If you look at the 10-day Accuweather forecast for St. Cloud through Mother's Day on May 11th, it calls for plenty of sunshine, very small chances for rainfall and daytime highs in the mid 70s for the most part.

The National Weather Service says those highs will be 5-10 degrees higher than the normal temps for this time of year.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper 40s.

And skies are expected to be clear.

According to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen:

"With limited means to shake up the airmass, it seems unlikely that significant cloud cover or rainfall will be present as well with the primary exception being fair weather cumulus on the well mixed days, which could squeeze out a shower or two amidst an otherwise dry period."

But before our warming trend fires up, the National Weather Service says "Patchy frost is possible tonight as skies clear, especially for areas of western WI. Temperatures will warm up over the next few days, so this will likely be our last chance for frost of the year as warmer temperatures are expected through the next 7-10 days."

Now you're outside the loop of high pressure, it's a different story. The omega block is forecast to bring "chaotic weather," flooding and maybe even snow to some parts of the country.

Just not here.

You're welcome. And enjoy.

