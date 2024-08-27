Olivia T. Burg, 104, St. Martin

April 3, 1920 - August 21, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2024 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Olivia T. Burg, age 104, who died Wednesday at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living in Albany, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the St. Martin Church Parish Hall. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Parish Hall.

Olivia was born in St. Martin, MN to Bernard and Mary (Arceneau) Blonigen. She married Anton Burg on June 9, 1941, in St. Martin Catholic Church. The couple farmed three miles north of St. Martin prior to their retirement in 1976.

Oliva loved playing bingo and cards, sewing, quilting, embroidering, and gardening. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of St. Martin Parish, Christian Woman, and St. Anne’s Society.

Survivors include her children, Ralph (Sandy), Mary Jane Hoppe, Roger (Darlene), Richard (Susan); 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ben Fischer; husband, Tony; siblings, Alice Bonnett, Sylvester Blonigen; son-in-law, Dan Hoppe; grandson, Terry Burg; granddaughter, Jennifer Burg.