Olga P. Kinzer, 93, formerly of St. Cloud

May 4, 1930 - May 12, 2023

attachment-Olga Kinzer loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Olga P. Kinzer age 93, formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Mark Stang will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery in St. Nicholas.

Visitation will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Olga was born on May 4, 1930 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to Christ and Mathilda (Schoen) Schroden. She married Sylvester Kinzer on October 7, 1952 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They lived on a farm near St. Nicholas before moving to St. Cloud in 1984. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Olga is survived by her husband of 70 years, Sylvester; children, Mary (Dennis) Seitzer of St. Cloud, Eileen (Joe) Hansen of Saum, Diane (Joe) Streit of Richmond; grandchildren, Tony (Meghan) Dingmann, Ashley (Matt) Ruter, Adam (Jessica) Hansen, Brian Hansen, Helen Hansen, Derek (Kristin) Streit, Tina Streit; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Aubrey Dingmann, Evan and Mason Hansen, Maddox Streit; and many nieces and nephews.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents, Christ and Mathilda; siblings, Alex (Olive) Schroden, Ferdinand (Florence) Schroden, Lonie (Ervin) Hommerding, AnnaMay (Cyril) Voigt; and son-in-law, Roger Dingmann.

A Special Thank You is extended to the staff of both Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for all the loving care given to Olga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.