Officials to Break Ground on I-94 Gap Project Friday

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A long-awaited road construction project in central Minnesota is getting started with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will join state and local leaders to kick off the I-94 Gap project between Monticello and Albertville.

The three-year project on I-94 will expand the interstate to six lanes, three in each direction, to close the gap along that corridor. Traffic will be maintained through the corridor with two lanes of traffic in each direction.

Work includes adding a third lane in each direction, replacing the westbound bridge over County Road 19 in Albertville, widening the bridge over County Road 75 in Monticello, and building two noise walls in the Monticello area.

The $78-million project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil