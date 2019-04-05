Officials: Cigarette Apparently Started Fatal House Fire

SHAMROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) - Investigators say a cigarette apparently started a fire that killed two people in Aitkin County.

The sheriff's office has identified the victims as 80-year-old Raymond Jackman and 69-year-old Sandra Lee Neumann. Autopsy results show both died of smoke and soot inhalation.

They died in a home in Shamrock Township Sunday.

Authorities say a 911 call from inside the home revealed the two may have gone back inside the burning house to search for a pet.

Categories: State/Regional News
