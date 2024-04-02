Officer Attacked While Breaking Up Fight in Willmar Home

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- One officer was attacked while attempting to break up a fight inside a home in Willmar.

Police say the incident started at about 2:00 a.m. Monday when they received a call about an intoxicated man refusing to leave the home. Officers arrived to find a large gathering of people inside the home.

As they were mediating the situation a fight broke out between several people. One officer was attacked by a suspect as he was trying to break up the fight.

With the help of other officers and the use of pepper spray, they were able to stop the fight and arrest three people.

Get our free mobile app

The three who were arrested are a 29-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 48-year-old man all from Willmar.

READ RELATED ARTICLES