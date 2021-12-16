NWS: Top Wind Speed in MN 78 mph Early Thursday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the highest wind gust in the state over the past two days was in Redwood Falls. They had a gust of 78 miles an hour.

Fairmont had a gust at 70 miles an hour.

Here in St. Cloud, the top wind gust recorded at the airport was 54 miles an hour.

The National Weather Service says they have several staff out in the field assessing damage.

Xcel Energy crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to assess damage and restore power to customers after an extreme wind event rolled through Minnesota yesterday and today. The winds knocked down power poles, sent tree limbs into lines and caused other damage. More than 450 employees and contractors are responding to this event and even more people are being brought in to assist with restoration efforts.