Update: Strong Storms Expected on Saturday

UNDATED -- Storms are expected to move across Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday afternoon into the evening.

The main risk will be for damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornados are also possible.

National Weather Service

Here in St. Cloud we got another .40 of an inch of rain on Thursday.

We're still an inch of rain below normal for the month of August. And, we're nearly five inches below normal for both the summer months and also for the year to date.

National Weather Service total rainfall from 7:00 a.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday:

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport - 2.12"

Chanhassen - 2.07"

St. Cloud - .42"

Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected early Friday morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the day.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday night, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms returning Saturday afternoon and evening.

One to three inches of additional rainfall are expected today through Saturday, with locally higher amounts possible.