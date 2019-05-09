NWS: Impressive Snow Totals Up North

DULUTH -- A late season snowfall brought some impressive totals up in northeastern Minnesota Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service says Hermantown got 9.1 inches of snow, Duluth had 8.3 inches, in Kettle River they had 7 inches, and Two Harbors recorded 6.5 inches of snow.

Just to the north of us, places like Hillman and Upsala had between 3 1/2 and 4 inches of new snow.

St. Cloud officially had about a half inch of snow, along with .79" of an inch off rain yesterday.