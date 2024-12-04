Number of Unsheltered Homeless in MN Up Over Last Decade

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Research from the Wilder Foundation shows the number of unsheltered and homeless Minnesotans has increased over the last decade.

Study Co-Director Rebecca Sales says there are a couple of drivers when it comes to homelessness.

There's just simply not enough places for people to get inside. There's not enough shelter to have people move from outside into shelter. And the other is that we're seeing people being really impacted by high rates of substance use, mental health conditions and criminal justice involvement.

The most recent survey showed 23% of the homeless population spent at least half the previous month outside, up from 13% in 2012.