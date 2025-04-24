North, South Junior High Getting Significant Upgrades This Summer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The two junior high buildings in the St. Cloud Area School District are getting some major upgrades this summer.

Executive Director of Operations Joel Heitkamp says they'll be focusing on North and South Junior High with significant construction at both sites.

Both buildings are getting single-stall restrooms.

The big project at North Junior High and South Junior High that you'll hear about a lot is the single-stall restrooms that we are putting in. That's significant because we're going to demo two of the restrooms in each corner of the building, both first floor and the second floor. Those new single-stall restrooms will wrap around the current staircases.

Other work includes new flooring throughout the buildings.

At North, the former pool area where there is a weight room now is getting a permanent wall installed, the gym at North is getting a movable wall, and several windows are being replaced at North.

South Junior High, submitted photo South Junior High, submitted photo loading...

He says South is getting a full locker replacement.

The lockers that are currently at that site are original to the building. I had the privilege of being the principal at that site a number of years ago, and we tried to give those lockers a refresh by painting them black and orange. They looked nice, but they've really served their purpose over the last 50-60 years.

Both schools were built in the early 1960s, with additions to both buildings over the years.

Get our free mobile app

Other big maintenance projects this summer in District 742 include the completion of the roofing project at Apollo High School, resurfacing the south parking lot at Apollo, and the tennis courts at Oak Hill and Kennedy will be replaced with an option for pickleball.

READ RELATED ARTICLES