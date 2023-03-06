North Dakota Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

ASHLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A North Dakota woman was hurt in a Minnesota crash Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

The patrol says 37-year-old Comfort Sayonkon of Mandan, North Dakota crashed her SUV at around 5:45 a.m.

Sayonkon was westbound in Ashley Township when she lost control and went into the ditch. She was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the interstate was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

