UNDATED (WJON News) -- President Donald Trump appears to be endorsing My Pillow founder Mike Lindell for governor. At a weekend rally in North Carolina, Trump said about Lindell,

"That guy deserves to be governor of Minnesota, I'll tell you right now, great guy."

Other Republican candidates for governor, as well as Mike Lindell himself, have stopped short of calling Trump's comments an official endorsement.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says the comment shows that President Trump is going to have a voice in our gubernatorial race.

Republicans have feared, and Democrats have hoped, that Mike Lindell would be the President's choice, and that would take energy away from the rest of the candidates, maybe even fundraising.

Olson says there will be a Republican caucus on February 3rd, which will have another straw poll. He says if Lindell gets the Republican endorsement, we'll likely have a GOP Primary election.

I think there are too many Republicans in the party who are not willing to cede the nomination to Lindell, knowing that he's probably one of the candidates the governor would look forward to facing.

Lindell has been a staunch Trump supporter and 2020 election denier. A federal court ordered Lindell to pay $2.3 million for defaming Dominion Voting Systems with false claims about the election.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

He finished third in the Republican Party of Minnesota’s gubernatorial straw poll.