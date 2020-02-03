Norman J. Anderson, 82, Zimmerman

January 29, 1938 - February 2, 2020

Norman J. Anderson, age 82 of Zimmerman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Elim Home in Milaca, MN, surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. Pastor Kari Bahe will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin Township following services.

Norman John Anderson was born on January 29, 1938, in Pasadena, California, to Gordon and Alice (Jensen) Anderson. He attended Elk River High School and went on to help his father on the family farm. Norman was married to Shirley Peterson on January 16, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Later, he began working at Hoffman Engineering as a break press operator for many years. Norman was also a volunteer firefighter at the Zimmerman Fire Department for over 25 years, before retiring.

Norman was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his work and his family. He enjoyed going hunting for deer and duck and fishing for anything that would bite. Norman loved trips with his family and friends to Oak Island on the Lake of the Woods, where he vacationed for over 28 years. He also enjoyed playing cards, scratch-offs, and going to the casino. Above all else, Norman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Norman is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; children, Greg (Terri) Anderson, Connie Anderson, Cindy (Harry) Grams, and Joan (Jason) Cameron; grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Schuett, Matt Anderson, Lisa Anderson, Jenna (Brenden) May, Allison (Willy) Holst, Katie (Evan) Bremseth, Kayla Cameron, and Jonny Cameron; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Anderson, Bev (Alfie) Donner, and Susan Steinert; and close friends, Ray, Diane, David, and Kelly Gould.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave Anderson; and nephew, Tony Valentini.