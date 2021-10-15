Norma Jean (Valentine) Williams, 73, Sauk Rapids

November 24, 1947 - October 13, 2021

Norma Jean (Valentine) Williams passed away October 13, 2021 at Good Shepard Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids with family at her side after a 40+ year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at later date in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Norma was born in Willmar MN to Raymond and Erma (Elliott) Valentine. She graduated from Willmar High School in in 1965 and moved to St. Cloud MN to attend St. Cloud Beauty College. While attending College she met Kenneth Williams Jr., they were united in marriage on June 25, 1966, in Willmar. Norma lived a very active life, she had worked as a hairdresser until she had children, however her passion for cutting hair continued, it was not uncommon for her to cut hair for friends and family. Her and Ken were active in the CB/Ham Radio community, bowling leagues, and assisting with community fish fries in the 1970’s, and owned a Restaurant in Oak Park in the early 80’s. Norma started working at Franklin Manufacturing in 1973, working through all the name changes until she retired from Electrolux after 35 years due to an increase in MS symptoms. Norma was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1978 and had been told she would have limited ability to do the things she enjoyed, this did not stop her from going camping with family and friends, hunting, or fishing. As those of us who knew Norma well can hear her say “Tell me I can’t do something and I will show you I can”. This is the mindset that has carried her through 40 plus years of this disease with grace.

Norma leaves behind her four children: Kenneth, David, Julie (Darren) Abfalter, and Paula (Travis) Hanson, siblings Shirley Clark, Virgil (Dianna Prior) Valentine, Gerald Valentine, 19 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was greeted in her next journey by her husband, parents, mother and father in law Fred and Leona Haacke, sisters in law Nancy (Williams) Freese and Diane Valentine, brothers in law, Walter Clark and Harvey Freese, and nephew Anthony Listerude.

A special thank you to the staff on Moonlight Bay and Sunny Lake for the care they provided and CentraCare Hospice for the special care provided during Norma’s final months. Your kindness during her last days will not be forgotten.