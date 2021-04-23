Norma Jean Fox, 84, Long Prairie

February 27, 1937 - April 20, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Norma Jean Fox, 84, of Long Prairie who passed away on April 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Norma was born on February 27, 1937 to Harry and Ella (Gronseth) Lunder in Murdock, MN. After graduating from High School, she worked in several secretarial positions before securing a position at Gopher Machine and Engineering in Minneapolis which is where she worked the longest. This is also where she met Robert “Bob” Fox who she married on June 24, 1995. The couple moved to Long Prairie shortly after they were married and Norma worked for Kraft Cheese in Melrose.

Norma was very adventurous and loved to travel. She had a wonderful sense of humor and her laughter was contagious. She adored animals. The birds and squirrels in her neighborhood were fed well and her cats were treated as her babies. Number 88, Jeff Gordon, was her hero on the racetrack and she set alarms to watch the Big Joe Polka Show. Norma’s faith was very important to her. She was active at her church, American Lutheran and loved attending church retreats.

Norma will be dearly missed by her husband Bob of Long Prairie; Son Keith (Cherri) French of Fridley; Daughter Lorelei French of New Hope; son Robert Strausbaugh of Pheonix, AZ and stepson Scott (Shelley) Fox of Hudson, WI; brothers Lowell (Joy Rud) Lunder of Loveland, CO, Harlow (Helen) Lunder of Little Canada, Audrey Rudnick of Wilmar, Carole Swanson of North Branch and Harriette Nelson of Montrose, CO. and fourteen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Monte French and Kevin Sibell and sisters Arlene Nelson, Lucille Wiegmann and Joan Swanson.