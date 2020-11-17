Norma H. Hall, 94, Sauk Rapids

May 24, 1926 - November 11, 2020

Graveside services will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery for Norma H. Hall, age 94, of Sauk Rapids, who died Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids.

Norma was born May 24, 1926 in Sauk Rapids to Frederic & Minnie (Sova) Repulski. She married Edgar Hall on July 13, 1947 in Sauk Rapids. Norma was a wonderful homemaker and also worked part time at Dan Marsh Drug and was a volunteer at the election polls. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud where she was involved with the youth groups. Norma enjoyed crocheting, cooking, camping, spending many summers at Mille Lacs Lake and traveling to Texas in the winter months. She was a very kind, loving hearted individual who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Randolph (Nancy) of Willmar, Bruce (Rebecca) of Corcoran; grandchildren, Eric (Jaclyn) Hall, Ashley (Eric) Lund; great grandchildren, Aiden, Mia, Sawyer, Eli and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed on April 29, 2006; sisters, Rachel Rogosheske, Natalie Spaeth; brothers, Harold and Ed Repulski.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Good Shepherd Community.