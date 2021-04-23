Norma A. Streit, 94, Avon

April 7, 1927 - April 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 4PM Friday, April 23, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna for Norma Streit, age 94 who died peacefully on Monday at her home in Avon surrounded by her family. The Rev. Steve Binsfeld will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4pm Friday at the church in St. Anna. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Norma was born April 7, 1927 in Avon Township to Paul & Victoria (Schwalbe) Korneck. She married Martin Streit on June 30, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. She lived most of her entire life in St. Anna and worked 37 years in the mail room at Fingerhut in St. Cloud retiring at age 75. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church as well as the Christian Women. She enjoyed spending time baking, traveling, playing cards, flowers and gardening, dancing in her earlier years and especially going to the casino.

Survivors include her children, Audrae (Larry) Weber, Doug (Judy) Streit, Peggy Streit all of Avon; grandchildren, Waylon Weber, Stacy Brown, Jeff Streit and Pat Streit. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Camden & Chase Weber, McKenzie & Emily Streit, Zachary & Colton Brown.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Patty, siblings, Elmer, Daniel “Donny”, and Stanley Korneck, Gladys Morgel and David Withers.