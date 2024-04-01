Norbert Schmitt, 87, Cold Spring

September 4, 1936 - March 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Norbert Schmitt, age 87, who died Saturday, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Wenner Funeral home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. -12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Norb was born on September 4, 1936, in Cold Spring, MN to Frank and Crescentia (Drontle) Schmitt. He married Rose Mary Kammers on August 27, 1960 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Norb served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1959. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish and Catholic United Financial. Norb enjoyed farming, gardening, flowers and spending family vacations at Sandy Pines Resort.

He is survived by his Wife, Rose; children, Jeff, Scott (Denise), Steve (Macky), Kurt (Jennifer), Kay (Tom) Hankins, Sheila (Kevin) Myllykangas, Ryan (Meghan); siblings, Theresa Schreifels, Doreen Schreifels, Betty (Melvin) Torborg; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Crescentia; siblings, Sylvester (Lucille) Schmitt, Rose Mary (Leonard) Court, Peter (Verna) Schmitt, Richard (Laverne) Schmitt, Celestine (Lenora) Schmitt, Ray (Maryann) Schmitt, Francis (Sylvia) Schmitt; in-laws, Andrew Schreifels, Urban Schreifels, Melvin Kammers, Dave Guggenberger and Richard Schramel.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Home for their excellent care they gave Norb on his final weeks of his journey.